This week’s “Local Listens” features Clarke, Avie and Halle Alice. Clarke and Avie are rappers from Kansas City, Missouri, and Halle Alice is a Los Angeles native and a senior at the University of Kansas.

“Hit Hard” by Clarke

“Hit Hard” is the latest single from Kansas City, Missouri, rapper Clarke. Throughout the single, Clarke rhymes about giving his best at whatever he wants to do, including his rap career. “Hit Hard,” with its hard-hitting flows and Clarke’s matter-of-fact style, poses as Clarke’s official warning to anyone who doubts his work ethic. The single references Muhammad Ali’s famous line “float like a butterfly, sting like a bee,” which adds to the song’s theme of Clarke being a hard worker.

“MOtown Jig” by Avie

Avie gives listeners a strong glimpse into her artistry on her debut single. Throughout “MOtown Jig,” the Kansas City, Missouri, rapper showcases her impressive cadence and witty lines as she introduces herself to listeners. The single doesn’t shine for its lyrical content. Instead, the single mainly highlights Avie’s powerful rap skills that paint an optimistic future for her budding career.

“Romeo Freestyle” by Halle Alice

The Los Angeles native released her new single, "Can't See Your Face," this month.

On her first freestyle, Alice uses her lyrical prowess as revenge for all the men with girlfriends who were trying to date her. Although Alice mentions she fell victim to the men’s games, she makes a vow to never endure that pain again. Alice uses that pain to drag those men throughout her freestyle with her impressive bars and animated lines. The freestyle sounds too sophisticated to be a debut effort, but that’s just a testament to Alice’s dedication to improving her craft, which makes her sound like a veteran artist.