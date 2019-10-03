This week’s “Local Listens” features Kye Colors, Tolon and SoulFoodSuede. Colors and SoulFoodSuede are from Kansas City, Missouri, and Tolon is from Kansas City, Kansas.
“Childish” by Kye Colors
On his recent project, Kye Colors is having nothing but fun. “Childish” doesn’t boast of any profound thematic cohesion. However, it does boast Colors’ witty bars and playful lines about women, which aligns with the EP’s title. The two-track EP features the Kansas City, Missouri, rapper expanding his musical aesthetic, which sounds simultaneously experimental yet old-school (“After Party/Shorty" covers a Jay-Z lyric from R.Kelly’s single “Fiesta”). “Childish” is more notable for Colors’ evolving rap style than his content, which makes the EP more enjoyable.
“PEACE” by Tolon
Rapper and singer Tolon expresses his desperate desire for having no drama with his partner on “PEACE.” While the single is an easy listen, it encompasses Tolon’s inner conflict with having relationship troubles. The psychedelic R&B track has a very dark vibe, but Tolon’s vocals throughout it create a soothing mystery of fear and hope.
“Female Form: Body” by SoulFoodSuede
“Female Form: Body” is the latest release from Kansas City, Missouri, rapper SoulFoodSuede. Throughout the single, SoulFoodSuede flaunts her confidence as she repeatedly mentions how she can outrap any male rapper. Although the single is short, it’s a brief reminder of SoulFoodSuede’s thought-provoking lyrical capabilities.