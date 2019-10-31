This week’s “Local Listens” features Sydny August, Halle Alice and Tommy Newport. August and Alice are seniors at the University of Kansas and Newport is a Wichita native.
“Break” by Sydny August
“Break” is the latest single from Chicago singer Sydny August. Throughout the song, August sings about wanting to move on from a toxic relationship, although she can’t get her ex out of her mind. Instead of getting her feelings aligned with the theme of cuddling season, August is adamant about putting the brakes on a relationship that’s no longer serving her. “Break” is a soothing, psychedelic breakup song that highlights August’s poetic style.
“Waiting” by Halle Alice feat. AyEl
On “Waiting,” Halle Alice takes a deep dive into R&B. Alice’s music is typically a mixture of various genres, but “Waiting” certainly has a distinct R&B vibe that’s filled with slow beats and lamenting about not having real love. Alice sings about her frustration with not wanting to rush into a relationship. Instead, she wants to wait for a relationship to build because, in her perspective, real love takes time. However, she mentions her partner isn’t patient enough to wait. The single, which features Kansas City, Kansas, rapper AyEl, is a soulful statement that emphasizes the importance of waiting for genuine relationships to form.
“Sunshine” by Tommy Newport
“Sunshine” is one of the singles from Tommy Newport’s recent EP “Tommy Gun.” The single is an electric groovy vibe that immediately grasps listeners’ attention. “Sunshine” creates a blissfully contagious portrait that encompasses the joy of being in a healthy relationship. More importantly, the single significantly adds to the impressive artistry of the 19-year-old singer.