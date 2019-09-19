This week’s “Local Listens” features Dawson Lambert, Jooby Truth and RKLA. Lambert is a sophomore at the University of Kansas, and Jooby Truth and RKLA are both from Kansas City, Missouri.
“Toted Gang” by Dawson Lambert
“Toted Gang” is the latest release from rapper Dawson Lambert. Throughout the single, the Wichita native raps about being rich and being better than anyone who hates on his success. The single isn’t a standout, but it does give listeners a glimpse of Lambert’s eclectic sound that radiates throughout. His confidence meshes perfectly with the song’s theme, making the single a crucial representation of Lambert’s artistry.
“Up the Price” by Jooby Truth
On “Up the Price,” Jooby Truth makes it known that he’ll never settle for anything less than what he’s worth. The Kansas City, Missouri, native reflects on his personal journey in being one of the most popular rappers in his hometown and how he plans to build on that success in the future. Truth’s witty, fast-paced bars and auto-tuned chorus backed by a subtle beat shines as he gives listeners an inspiring message of never giving up on yourself.
“Late Night” by RKLA
RKLA takes listeners on an acoustically groovy ride in her latest single “Late Night.” The single boasts of RKLA’s smooth falsetto and impressively controlled runs while she croons about being with her lover on a late night. “Late Night” is a mesmerizing, soulful vibe that molds a soothing R&B love song.