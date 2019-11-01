Tortas Jalisco, originally located on Sixth Street, has relocated to Iowa Street in the back of Empire Bar and Billiards at 925 Iowa St. The authentic Mexican-style restaurant first opened in a corner of a gas station 16 years ago.
One of the items featured on its menu are tortas, which is a classic Mexican sandwich.
The restaurant’s owner, Alberto Alvarez, said the restaurant serves customers at Empire Bar and Billiards. Windows are set up in the back of Tortas Jalisco so pool hall customers can walk up to the window and order food. Wings and burgers were added to the menu to incorporate American-style food.
Alvarez said nachos and quesadillas are the most popular meals his customers at the pool hall order.
“I’m surprised that the burgers and wings aren’t as popular,” Alvarez said.
The new space features an outdoor and indoor seating area. Alvarez said the restaurant is remodeling a window to the front of the restaurant, so customers can order takeout.
Alvarez and his brother, Jose Alvarez, own Tortas Jalisco. Jose also owns Mexquisito located at 712 Massachusetts St. The brothers decided they wanted to keep the name “Tortas Jalisco” as a way to keep the restaurant’s regulars. Original items, such as the tequila-lime shrimp tacos and the chilaquiles, which are tortilla chips covered in cheese, onions and sour cream topped with a fried egg, are still on the new menu.
“The customers want the food to taste homemade,” Alvarez said.
Alvarez said his customers keep coming back to the restaurant because the food is made fresh every day.
“We don’t do any advertising or media,” Alvarez said.
The restaurant has also partnered with food delivery services Grubhub and EatStreet to advance its takeout business. Alvarez said the restaurant is a smaller space that can’t fit many people, which is why takeout and delivery are available.
Giselle Almodovar, a KU senior, said she is excited about the restaurant’s opening.
“I feel like Lawrence is really lacking in authentic Mexican places, so anything that opens up, I’m willing to try,” Almodovar said.
Tortas Jalisco is open 5 to 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 5 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday.