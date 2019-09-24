For the second year in a row, athletic retailer Lululemon has opened a seasonal store at 714 Massachusetts St., but this time the store will be there for longer — about a year this time until June 2020.
The store opened on Aug. 9 this year in the same location as last year's pop-up.
Melinda Nichols, who managed the pop-up last year and manages the store this year, said the return comes in part because of last year's success. Nichols said another reason for the pop-up is that Lululemon as a company is trying to build more brand-awareness.
Similar to last year, the store is hosting a variety of free workout classes from 10 to 11 a.m. on Sundays. Some of the classes include dance, yoga and strength training. There’s even a class titled “Namasté with Beyoncé.” Assistant manager Harley Elliott said the classes bring in both students and community members. Workout mats are also available for free use at these classes.
“We are really just trying to get the word out there that we are here,” Elliott said.
While the store is geared towards back-to-school, Elliott said a lot of traffic comes from the Lawrence community and from out-of-towners who may not live near a Lululemon. The closest Lululemons are located in Leawood and the Country Club Plaza in Kansas City, Missouri.
Product will change seasonally, and even crimson and blue University of Kansas colored clothing is featured at the shop. Elliott said the store gets new products twice a week.
The store also plans on hosting pop-ups around the Lawrence area and will even host private parties at its Massachusetts Street location. In the past, the pop-up has hosted these parties for Greek organizations.
Alexa Dorcas, an employee at the store and a Lawrence resident, said business has been good since opening but definitely busier in the evenings. She said her favorite part of working at Lululemon is being with her coworkers and being located in downtown Lawrence.
“I love being on Mass because there’s a lot of unique people and so many unique connections,” Dorcas said.
Lululemon’s pop-up is open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. More information about the store be found on the pop-up’s Facebook page.