Along with the holiday season, Lawrence has several holiday-themed events approaching. From the University theatre’s final fall production to a local artist association’s holiday art fair, here are five Lawrence-area arts events to put on your calendar this December:
Opens Thursday, Dec. 5 | “The Wolves” | William Inge Memorial Theatre
The University theater season closes out the fall theater productions with “The Wolves,” a play about a girls’ soccer team both on and off the field. “The Wolves” opens on Dec. 5 at 7:30 p.m. in William Inge Memorial Theatre with more performances on Dec. 6, 8, 9, 11 and 12. Tickets can be purchased on the University Theatre’s website.
Opens Friday, Dec. 6 | “Opening Doors: A History of Accessibility in Lawrence” | Watkins Museum of History
The Watkins Museum of History will open an exhibit called “Opening Doors: A History of Accessibility in Lawrence” on Dec. 6. The exhibit shows how Lawrence residents with limitations have adapted with the city along with aid institutions available today. The exhibit will be open until April 4.
Saturday, Dec. 7 | Holiday Art Fair | Lawrence Arts Center
The Lawrence Art Guild Association will host its Holiday Art Fair on Saturday, Dec. 7 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Lawrence Arts Center where local artists will sell their artwork.
Saturday, Dec. 7 | Haskell History & The Haskell Little Books | The Raven Book Store
Dee Pahmahmie Anderegg from the Haskell Foundation will speak about author Ann Clark. Eric Anderson, professor and chair of the Indigenous and American Indian Studies department at Haskell, will also speak about the history of Haskell. The event starts at 7 p.m. and is free and open to the public.
Opens Friday, Dec. 13 | “The Nutcracker: A Kansas Ballet” | Lawrence Arts Center
The Lawrence Arts Center will host a version of the Nutcracker Ballet starting Dec. 13 at 7 p.m. The ballet is set during the civil war in Kansas. Additional performances will take place on Dec. 14, 15, 20, 21 and 22. Tickets can be purchased on The Lawrence Art Center’s website.