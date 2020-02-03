From a live music celebration during Black History Month to a Harry Potter Book Night, here are five events in Lawrence to put on your calendar this February:
Friday, Feb. 7 | Cinema a Go Go | Liberty Hall
Cinema a Go Go at Liberty Hall will feature a double-screening of “The Crawling Hand” (1963) and “The Brain That Wouldn’t Die” (1963) — both films in this year’s theme, “Bad Science.” The event starts at 7 p.m. with doors opening at 6 p.m. Tickets cost $10 and can be purchased the day of the event at Liberty Hall located at 644 Massachusetts St.
Saturday, Feb. 8 | Black Prom | The Granada
To celebrate Black History Month, I Heart Local Music is hosting Black Prom at the Granada located at 1020 Massachusetts St. The Phantastics, a Kansas City-based band, will perform. The doors open at 7 p.m. and it is free to the public.
Opens Thursday, Feb. 13 | The Vagina Monologues: Liberated Sisters | The Lawrence Arts Center
This performance tells the story of women of color and features original writing, choreography and music. The show opens Feb. 13 at 7:30 p.m. More performances are scheduled for Feb. 15 at 2 p.m. and Feb. 14 and 15 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets cost $25 and can be purchased on the Lawrence Arts Center’s website. It will be held at the Lawrence Arts Center located at 940 New Hampshire St.
Thursday, Feb. 13 | Harry Potter Book Night | Abe & Jake’s Landing
The Lawrence Public Library is hosting its third annual Harry Potter Book night on Feb. 13 at 6 p.m. at Abe & Jake’s Landing located at 8 E. 6th St. This year’s event will feature “wizard rock” from Harry and the Potters.
Sunday, Feb. 16 | Russian National Ballet: Don Quixote | The Lied Center
The Russian Ballet will perform the classic “Don Quixote” on Feb. 16 at 2 p.m. at the Lied Center located at 1600 Stewart Dr. Tickets can be purchased on the Lied Center’s website.