From the University of Kansas’s 43rd annual jazz festival to an event with author Louise Erdrich, the Lawrence-area has several events to put on your calendar this March. Here are five events to watch out for.
Wednesday, March 4 | “Rendering the Invisible, Visible: Writing about Black Women's Bodies” | Kansas Union
Charly Evon Simpson, a playwright and teacher, will speak about how Black women’s bodies have been treated in writing. The event will take place at the Kansas Union in the Malott Room on Wednesday, March 4 at 5:30 p.m. as part of the University’s Sawyer Seminar program.
Friday, March 6 | 43rd Annual KU Jazz Festival | The Lied Center
This year’s KU Jazz Festival on Friday, March 6 at the Lied Center will pay tribute to Kansas City, Kansas native Charlie Parker. The festival will include performances from saxophonist Bobby Watson, trumpeter Mike Rodriguez, pianist Helen Sung, the KU jazz ensemble and more.
Tuesday, March 10 | Readings from Katharine Coldiron, Rachel McCarthy James, John Trefry | The Raven Book Store
Authors Katherine Coldiron, Rachel McCarthy James and John Trefry will read from their new works, speak about publishing and more at The Raven Book Store on Tuesday, March 10 at 7 p.m.
Wednesday, March 11 | An Evening with Louise Erdrich | Haskell Indian Nations University
Author Louise Erdrich will speak at Haskell Indian Nations University on Wednesday, March 11 at 7 p.m. Erdrich will discuss her new book “The Night Watchman.” The event is free and open to the public.
Opens Friday, March 20 | “Indecent” | William Inge Memorial Theatre
The University Theatre will open “Indecent” on Friday, March 20 at 7:30 p.m. at William Inge Memorial Theatre. There will be more performances of the show on March 21, 22 and 25 to 29. Tickets can be purchased on the University Theatre’s website.