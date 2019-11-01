From a farmer’s market grand opening to the University Dance Company’s fall concert, Lawrence has has several must-see arts events in November.
Here are five arts events to put on your calendar:
Saturday, Nov. 2 | Makers, Bakers & Acres Farmer’s Market | 608 N. Second St.
Makers, Bakers & Acres will host the grand opening of its farmer’s market on Nov. 2 from 2 to 4 p.m. The market will feature food, produce, handmade goods and activities.
Monday, Nov. 4 | Charlie Chaplin Film Festival | Swarthout Recital Hall
The KU School of Music will host a Charlie Chaplin Film Festival at Swarthout Recital Hall in Murphy Hall from 7:30 to 9 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.
Saturday, Nov. 9 | A Century of German Immigrants in America, 1820-1920 | Watkins Museum of History
Lorie Vanchena, associate professor of German studies, will give a lecture at the Watkins Museum of History about German immigrants in America. Museum tours of German-American artifacts will take place before and after the lecture, which is free and open to the public. The lecture begins at 7 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 14 | University Dance Company Fall Concert | Crafton-Preyer Theatre
The University Dance Company will open its fall concert on Nov. 14 at Crafton-Preyer Theatre in Murphy Hall. The concert will focus on themes of femininity and feminine empowerment. The performance starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online.
Saturday, Nov. 30 | Van Go’s Adornment | 715 New Jersey St.
Starting Nov. 30, Van Go will host its annual fall Adornment, a show where 30 youth create, show and sell their art. Some of the art includes fused glass, jewelry, home decor items and more. The event starts at 7 p.m. at 715 New Jersey St. Adornment will also have more events that last into December.