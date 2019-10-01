From a speech by former Westboro Baptist member Megan Phelps-Roper to the second annual “Haunting Humanities,” the Lawrence area has several arts events to check out this month.
Here are five arts events to put on your October calendar:
Tuesday, Oct. 1 | Humanities Lecture Series: Sarah Deer | The Commons
KU professor of public affairs and administration and women, gender and sexuality studies Sarah Deer will speak at The Commons Tuesday, Oct. 1 at 7:30 p.m. as part of the Hall Center for the Humanities lecture series. Deer is a member of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation of Oklahoma, an indigenous women’s rights activist, a 2014 MacArthur Fellow and she was inducted into the National Women’s Hall of Fame this year.
"Sovereignty of the Soul: Centering the Voices of Native Women" is free and open to the public and begins at 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 6 | Rent 20th Anniversary Tour | The Lied Center
Rent’s 20th Anniversary Tour is coming to Lawrence Sunday, Oct. 6 at 7:30 p.m. The Pulitzer prize and Tony Award-winning musical tells the story of seven artists struggling with their dreams.
Tickets for the show are available for purchase on the Lied Center’s website.
Wednesday, Oct. 9 | An Evening with Megan Phelps-Roper | Abe and Jake’s Landing
Writer, activist and former member of the Westboro Baptist Church Megan Phelps-Roper will speak about her new book, “Unfollow: A Memoir of Loving and Leaving the Westboro Baptist Church” at Abe and Jake’s Landing, located at 8 E. 6th St.
The event is hosted by the Raven Book Store and starts at 7 p.m. Books will be available for purchase and signing after the event.
Wednesday, Oct. 23 | Haunting Humanities | Abe and Jake’s Landing
The Hall Center for the Humanities is putting on its second annual “Haunting Humanities” at Abe and Jake’s Landing. The event features Halloween-themed presentations and activities in connection with the humanities.
The event is free and open to the public and starts at 5:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 25 | Final Fridays | Downtown Lawrence and Warehouse Art District
Explore the streets of downtown Lawrence and the Warehouse Arts District the last Friday of each month, enjoying art as part of Final Fridays. Mark your calendar for this month’s Final Friday on Oct. 25 that runs from 5 to 9 p.m.