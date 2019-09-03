From an outdoor market selling handmade American Indian art to a conversation with Oscar-winning KU professor Kevin Willmott, Lawrence is hosting several must-see arts events in September.
Here are five arts events to put on your September calendar:
Saturday, Sept. 7 and 8 | Haskell Indian Art Market | Haskell Indian Nations University
The Haskell Indian Art Market is a two-day outdoor event where American Indian artists from around the country sell handmade art, including pottery, jewelry, paintings, basket weavings, carvings and more.
This will be the Market’s 31st year, and it will take place at Haskell Indian Nations University Saturday, Sept. 7 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, Sept. 8 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 11 | In Conversation with Kevin Willmott | Dole Institute of Politics
Oscar-winning KU film and media studies professor Kevin Willmott will discuss his career in the film industry at the Dole Institute of Politics. Willmott won the Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay in 2019 for his work on “BlacKkKlansman.”
“In Conversation with Kevin Willmott” will take place Wednesday, Sept. 11 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.
Friday, Sept. 13 | 20th Annual Collage Concert | Lied Center of Kansas
The KU School of Music will host its 20th annual Collage Concert that showcases performances from students in jazz, orchestra, choirs, wind ensemble, opera and more.
The event takes place at the Lied Center and starts at 7:30 p.m. It is free and open to the public.
Wednesday, Sept. 25 | Kenneth A. Spencer Lecture: Jonny Sun | Liberty Hall
The Commons will host best-selling author and illustrator Jonny Sun at Liberty Hall on Sept. 25. Sun was one of Time Magazine's 25 most influential people on the internet in 2017 and also wrote for the sixth season of “BoJack Horseman.”
The event starts at 7 p.m. and is open to the public. Free tickets can be acquired online.
Friday, Sept. 27 | Final Fridays | Downtown and Warehouse Arts District
Walk down the streets of downtown Lawrence and the Warehouse Arts District the last Friday of each month, enjoying art as part of Final Fridays. Mark your calendar for this month’s Final Friday that runs from 5 to 9 p.m. This month’s Final Friday features a print-making exhibit and the opening of a gallery with a large paper installation.