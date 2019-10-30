Mongolian rock band The Hu played at The Granada Tuesday night as part of its tour to promote its latest album, “The Gereg.” The Hu’s sound is characterized by a blend of traditional techniques and modern styles.
Though the band is often categorized within modern metal, The Hu defines itself as “hunnu rock.” The band’s name even comes from the Mongolian root word for “human,” so its regional folk genre is “human rock.”
The Hu performs all of its songs in Mongolian. The lyrics also reflect a deep awareness of the country’s history. KU freshman Salem Sanfilippo Solindas, a linguistics major from Jefferson City, Missouri, notes how the band’s lyrics are in tune with national identity.
“It spreads awareness [about the culture] of this country we don’t often hear about,” Sanfilippo Solindas said.
Others agree with the sentiment of regional identity being a defining factor of the band. Shikeyah Brunello, a Haskell Indian Nations University student of the Diné Navajo Nation, said she particularly loves the band’s guttural throat singing and instrumentals, which includes singer Jaya with his jaw harp, tsuur and flute, as well as two morin khuurs, which are large, two-string, fiddle-like instruments central to the band’s sound.
This, along with the band's eight-member touring lineup, might seem like it makes for a chaotic, undefined act, but The Hu manages to not only seamlessly blend tradition with modern genre but strike several distinct sounds while doing so.
While the opening songs emphasized the heavier, harder-hitting beats of the new album, some more reserved fan-favorites, such as “Song of Women,” provided levity to the experience. The variety, like any good concert, provided a natural ebb and flow. Softer songs transitioned back into the much-loved “Wolf Totem,” the music video known for being many fans' first exposure to the band.
But The Granada show was not like most concerts — The Hu’s sound is unlike anything most Western listeners are used to but was nonetheless intoxicating.
The Hu speaks across language barriers with metal-esque energy, inviting fans to sing along even if they speak different languages. The band even encouraged the periodic rhythmic chanting of “HU! HU! HU!” which served doubly as a celebration of the band’s identity and a guttural rallying cry to supplement its sound during the performance.
“The Gereg,” an old Mongolian term for Genghis Khan-era passports, is proving to be a prophetic name for The Hu’s latest studio release, opening a doorway to the larger world and international success. The Hu will continue its tour in at least 30 more cities nationwide and around the world.