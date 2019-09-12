At the start of the semester, the Academic Achievement and Access Center and other offices on campus are looking to provide a boost for students this school year.
The AAAC offers various services to help students better understand their courses. One of those resources is the KU Writing Center.
The writing center, which can be found in Anschutz Library, welcomes walk-ins but recommends students make appointments first. Tutors are willing to help students face-to-face and can also provide feedback online.
“We’re here to help with any point in the writing process,” said lead office assistant Elijah McKee. “We open it up really broad to say that anything they’re working on writing-wise they can bring in.”
The writing center also encourages building a sense of community to advance awareness about the importance of good writing on campus. The writing center website also has a guide for writers of any level.
McKee said services range from helping brainstorm to editing citations. He also says there are at least three consultants in the center at a time. The amount of people willing to assist students becomes especially important during midterms and finals, according to McKee. However, traffic is pretty steady in the writing center throughout the semester.
Another campus resource that provides assistance throughout the year is the Undergraduate Advising Center. The UAC is made up of advisers who pay close attention when students come in with academic problems.
If they can’t fix the issue, the advisers will point students in the right direction, so they can get the help they need. UAC advisers want to make sure students can navigate the ups and downs of college.
Patrick Koerner, associate director of the UAC, said students should be proactive at the beginning of the semester and throughout, so they can make sure they’re setting themselves up for success.
Koerner said it could be tough for students to address a bad grade during their academic careers, but he encourages them to come in and formulate a plan with an adviser.
“Students often find themselves in a situation where a second test grade looks like the first one because they didn’t really change anything,” he said.
Koerner also helps students find their path before they declare a major and get them to their major adviser if and when they eventually decide.
He wants students to know that if they’re still actively seeking a major, there are still options for them, and they can work toward it even though they haven’t concretely made a choice.
Koerner also said exploratory pathways offer students a route to weigh their options while gaining credits.
If students are having trouble making time to study, he recommends using the semester planner for important events on the AAAC’s website.