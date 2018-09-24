REVIEW
Netflix’s “The Dragon Prince” is an exciting and colorful animated series created by the head writer of “Avatar: The Last Airbender” — the beloved Nickelodeon animated show of the late 2000s.
The influence of Aaron Ehasz's “Avatar” shines through the new show. It takes place in a colorful fantasy universe full of elemental magic and mysterious beasts.
The world building in the show is simple but effective. Humans and elves once lived together on the magical land of Xadia, but humans were exiled when they began practicing dark magic.
The show follows two humans, Ezran and Callum, who are the princes of the human kingdom, and Rayla, a Xadian elf sent to assassinate the king and his sons. The elves are striking against the humans because they have killed the dragon who leads the elves and stolen his only egg. All of this happens in the first episode, and the action starts quickly.
The show has awesome action scenes, but the non-action scenes are one of my biggest gripes with the show. While the action is fluidly animated, the rest of the show is jerky. There’s an amazing part in the first episode when assassin elf Rayla Naruto runs through the trees. The animation is gorgeous. But when she stops leaping through the trees and talks to the other elf assassins, it looks choppy and unappealing.
There are moments when the frame rate of the show plummets for no reason. The show is almost all CGI, with the exception of hand-drawn backgrounds, making it feel disjointed. Some of the animations dip into the uncanny valley, the disturbing feeling when simulations appear too human, similar to the animation in “The Polar Express” or “Beowulf.” Sometimes poorly animated CGI is just unsettling. The poor animation often distracted me from the rest of the show.
“The Dragon Prince” has a lot of great parts to it too. The character designs are excellent. The armor and the clothing the elves wear in particular look amazing, and each character’s outfit represents their personality and abilities. Clothing in shows should be able to say things about characters without using any words, and “The Dragon Prince” accomplishes that.
First and foremost “The Dragon Prince” is a kid’s show, but it also tackles mature themes like war and xenophobia — Rayla the elf may be a powerful assassin, but she must also deal with human ignorance regarding elves.
The show is diverse, too. I’ve never seen a deaf character in animation, let alone one using sign language. The prince’s aunt, General Amaya, is deaf and signs with the help of her interpreter.
I’m also a big sucker for high fantasy, and this show is a prime example. I dork out over fantastic tales like “Dungeons & Dragons” and “World of Warcraft.” This reminded me of those and more. Chris Metzen, the former head developer of "World of Warcraft," even lends his voice talent for some dragon roars in the first episode.
If Netflix continues with a season two of “The Dragon Prince,” it has the possibility and potential to be an epic tale on par with “Avatar.” Time can only tell. “Avatar” had 61 episodes to develop its characters and weave a story, while "The Dragon Prince" is only one season with nine episodes. Fantasy fans of all ages will enjoy it.