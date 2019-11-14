Ta Co. celebrated its grand opening on Nov. 13 at 801 Massachusetts St., replacing RND Corner Grille.
The new restaurant is under the same ownership as RND, said owner Jay Draskovich, who owned the upscale American restaurant for about four years.
Draskovich said the restaurant was in need of a rebranding because RND wasn’t as inviting as he wanted.
“We really wanted to open this up and make it more vibrant and fun,” Draskovich said.
Draskovich’s food truck, Drasko’s, served as inspiration for his new restaurant opening. It features Kansas City-style barbecue with an Asian twist, Draskovich said. The food truck will continue to operate once Ta Co. is more established.
Ta Co. brings a Mexican-style menu to the table, offering different types of food combinations, such as shrimp caviar and duck confit.
“I love mixing different flavors,” Draskovich said.
The name Ta Co. came when Draskovich posted asking for locals in the Lawrence community to create a name for the restaurant. Ta Co. received the most praise and was chosen. Draskovich said the person who came up with the name was awarded a $200 gift card.
The interior of the new space features bright green walls with murals created by artist John Sebelius. Cartoon characters Rick and Morty are on one of the two murals, and Yoda from “Star Wars” and a Jayhawk are on the other.
“He picked my brain and threw it onto a canvas,” Draskovich said.
Lawrence Mayor Lisa Larsen spoke at the packed grand opening event. She said it’s important to use resources within the community in order to be successful in the business industry.
“[Draskovich] has done everything right from the beginning in trying to build this business,” Larsen said.
Phil Bradley, a representative for The Chamber of Lawrence, said Ta Co. is a family-oriented restaurant, which is very important.
“[The restaurant] is filling a hole in downtown Lawrence,” Bradley said.
Ta Co. is open Monday through Wednesday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 1 a.m.