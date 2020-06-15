This week’s New Music Monday features Chloe x Halle’s sophomore album, a raw and emotional solo debut from Savages frontwoman Jehnny Beth and a genre-defying album by the artist formerly known as Spank Rock.
“Ungodly Hour” by Chloe x Halle
Following the release of singles “Do It” and “Catch Up,” R&B duo Chloe x Halle dropped their new album “Ungodly Hour” last Friday.
At ages 21 and 20, sisters Chloe and Halle Bailey already have two Grammy nominations, two studio albums and several acting credits under their belt. The duo were signed to Beyonce’s label Parkwood Entertainment after the star saw their cover of her hit “Pretty Hurts” on YouTube. They went on to star in an episode of Disney Channel’s “Austin & Ally” and scored recurring roles in the Freeform sitcom “Grown-ish.”
It can be tempting to dismiss the musical endeavors of grown-up child actors, but “Ungodly Hour” sets Chloe x Halle apart from their peers.
“TO LOVE IS TO LIVE” by Jehnny Beth
French musician Jehnny Beth, best known for her work as the frontwoman of English post-punk group Savages, made her solo debut with her new album “TO LOVE IS TO LIVE.”
Raw and unflinching, the album swings between emotional and sonic extremes. Noisy, industrial tracks “Innocence” and “I’m the Man” are interspersed with calm, contemplative interludes and piano ballads. “How Could You,” a rage-filled response to a disloyal partner, is immediately followed by the delicate, heart-wrenching “French Countryside.”
The chaos and vulnerability of “TO LOVE IS TO LIVE” make it a wild and satisfying ride.
“Startisha” by Naeem
Naeem, formerly known as Spank Rock, released “Startisha," an album made over the last four years and his first work to be released under his first name.
The record features upbeat club tracks like “Woo Woo Woo” and “Let Us Rave” that are reminiscent of the Baltimore rapper’s work as Spank Rock, while “Simulation” and “Tiger Song” venture into more personal territory, establishing Naeem’s identity as separate from Spank Rock. One of the album’s strongest tracks, “Simulation,” features Justin Vernon, who released a song as Bon Iver titled “Naeem.”