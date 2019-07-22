Another slow week for music features two different artists with the last name Smith, as well as Beyoncé releasing a collaboration-filled album for her latest acting role in "The Lion King" remake.
“The Lion King: The Gift” - Beyoncé
With the big new movie from Disney having just come out, Beyoncé released a sort of partner album to go along with it. The album features a list of songs with multiple collaborations all split up by interludes of audio from the film. This is keeping up with the trend of Disney releasing albums alongside movies similar to “Black Panther” and “Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse.” While the album itself may not be a sensation, the songs on it are sure to get some plays purely off name recognition alone.
“How Do You Sleep?” - Sam Smith
Smith released a new single this last weekend following his first of the year “Dancing With A Stranger.” The new song, which is much more upbeat and dance-worthy than his usual stuff, comes with a music video featuring Smith alongside a group of shirtless dancers.
“This year, both personally and musically, I feel so free. More than ever I have had so much fun making this record and this video. Time to dance darlings,” Smith said about his new music.
“WILLOW” - Willow
Following her brother’s newest album released a few weeks ago, Willow is coming in with her own self-titled album. Daughter of Will and Jada Pinkett Smith, the R&B singer makes strides toward individualizing herself with her own talent through this third studio album. The days of “Whip My Hair” are behind her, and she’s here to show that she’s got just as much talent as her parents do.