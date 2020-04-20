This week we have yet another album from DaBaby, a mere six months after his last project, the power duo of Sam Smith and Demi Lovato coming together for a passionate single, as well as the newest taste of Joji’s upcoming album in the form of a single that almost feels like two completely different songs mashed into one.
“Blame It On Baby” by DaBaby
Debatably one of the biggest names in rap over the last year, DaBaby just does not seem to stop producing new music. His latest release is his third album in just 13 months, titled “Blame It On Baby.” The album once again brings some fresh new songs, featuring a plethora of big names such as Roddy Rich, Future and Megan Thee Stallion. With the latest collection of songs, he’s also trying for his second No. 1 song on Billboard’s Hot 100. Whether he finds the top spot, we will see in time, but with his popularity continually rising, it’s certainly a strong possibility.
“I’m Ready” by Sam Smith and Demi Lovato
Despite both Sam Smith and Demi Lovato releasing somber songs about their personal lives in the last few months, they have come together for a triumphant banger this time around. Whether the song is a one-off collaboration to get people through quarantine or will be a part of a bigger project in the future is yet to be seen, but it’s going to be a hit nonetheless. “I’m Ready” is a pop anthem that will leave you feeling ready to defeat anything that comes at you in the coming weeks, which is something we all need right now.
“Gimme Love” by Joji
Joji’s slow stream of releases leading up to his highly anticipated album “Nectar” continues with his newest release “Gimme Love.” The song starts off as a catchy tune about wanting affection from a lover before transitioning into a soulful, almost angelic finish that will leave you wanting more. Both of Joji’s recent singles “Sanctuary” and “Run” have been some of the best work he’s put out to date as he showcases his surprisingly good voice more and more on each track, and “Gimme Love” is no different.