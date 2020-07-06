It was a slow week for album releases but Sufjan Stevens is back and ready to make you cry again, Disclosure dropped a new dance track with the help of Aminé and slowthai, and Animal Collective surprised fans with an EP made in quarantine.
“America” by Sufjan Stevens
“America,” the first single from Sufjan Stevens’ forthcoming album “The Ascension,” dropped right on time for the Fourth of July. The 12-minute track, in which Stevens seemingly pleads with God “don’t do to me what you did to America,” feels like it was written for this moment in time. If Miley Cyrus’ “Party In The U.S.A.” was the perfect tune to soundtrack the Fourth of July pool parties of a decade ago, then “America” is the ideal song to make your barbecue guests weep as you sit six feet apart pondering the ethics of patriotism.
Surprisingly, Stevens’ record label Asthmatic Kitty Records revealed it was intended for his 2015 LP “Carrie & Lowell,” but later scrapped by Stevens, who wrote it off as too “mean-spirited” for the heartfelt album. Recalling the experience of rediscovering the recorded demo of “America,” Stevens said “... I was shocked by its prescience. I could no longer dismiss it as angry and glib. The song was clearly articulating something prophetic and true, even if I hadn’t been able to identify it at the time.”
“My High” by Disclosure featuring Aminé and slowthai
English electronic duo Disclosure dropped a second single from their upcoming album “ENERGY,” which is set to be released in late August. The fast-paced, energetic track is a collaboration with rappers Aminé and slowthai, resulting in a fresh sound that falls somewhere between house and hip-hop.
Both rappers, who appear in the song’s equally chaotic music video, bring a level of chaos and energy that sets “My High” apart from Disclosure’s past collaborations with artists like Sam Smith or Khalid. The tracklist for “ENERGY” gives fans a lot to look forward to, revealing features from Kelis, Mick Jenkins, Kehani, Syd, Common and more.
>
“Bridge to Quiet” by Animal Collective
Last Thursday, Animal Collective announced via Instagram they were dropping a new EP “Bridge to Quiet” on Friday. The four-track EP was crafted from previously recorded improvisations and reworked as the group quarantined separately. They described the processes of creating an EP remotely as “a fun and cathartic process, which has actually pushed us to start a new project in the same fashion.”
The release coincided with the band making almost their entire catalog available on Bandcamp as the platform waived its share of sales for a day as the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact artists who rely on performing live shows as a source of income. The band pledged to donate their proceeds from Bandcamp sales to several different social justice organizations.
To hear more new music and the latest under-the-radar tracks you might’ve missed, check out the Kansan’s New Music Monday summer playlist on Spotify, updated weekly.