For the final New Music Monday of the spring 2020 semester, we’ve got a surprise mixtape from debatably the most popular rapper on Earth alongside two remixes of already-popular radio hits featuring extremely well-known names to accompany the original artists. Let’s jump into some of the biggest releases of the week.
“Dark Lane Demo Tapes” by Drake
After months of anticipation, Drake dropped a surprise mixtape called “Dark Lane Demo Tapes.” As seen by the cover photo of a masked Drake, the mixtape takes a more dark and atmospheric tone than his previous works. This isn’t the end of new music from Drake in 2020 though, with the artist reportedly saying this is just a taste of what’s to come in his newest studio album potentially coming out this summer. And with one big surprise release in quarantine, Drake’s domination of the music world continues.
“Savage Remix” by Megan Thee Stallion, Beyonce
After seeing the success of a song popularized by the well-known video app TikTok being combined with star power back in 2019 with “Old Town Road” and its remix with Billy Ray Cyrus, it’s no surprise it’s becoming a trend. The latest song to do this is “Savage” by Megan Thee Stallion, a song that became an extremely popular dance trend online in the past couple months following her album release. Beyonce contributes her vocals and a rap verse or two to make a banger even better.
“Say So Remix” by Doja Cat, Nicki Minaj
We got not one popular song remix to dominate radio waves this week, but two. The second is the dance hit “Say So” by Doja Cat, another one that blew up on TikTok with people all over the world showing off their moves and corresponding memes following that. She calls on the help of rap sensation Nicki Minaj, who contributes two different verses, one at the beginning of the song and one at the end. With these additions, the vibe of the song definitely changes, but fans will love it nonetheless.