In a rather slow week for music releases, we have a posthumous single from Juice WRLD, a collaboration between two different rappers with the name Scott, and an EP about breaking free from societal expectations from Kali Uchis. Here are some of the highlights from this last week’s music releases.
“Righteous” by Juice WRLD
Following Juice WRLD’s death in late 2019, we have another song release of music he recorded before he died. The song covers the dark theme of anxiety, with the rapper going between talking about his success and riches, and running from his mental health and demons. This one won’t exactly lift you up in these dark times, but it’s some nice content that will give closure to fans of the late artist.
“The Scotts” by Travis Scott, Kid Cudi
The release of this one is weird, with Travis Scott unveiling the new collaboration with Kid Cudi during his virtual Fortnite concert that was viewed by millions. The excitement that came as a result went in the favor of the Scotts though, with it being the largest song debut on Spotify in 2020, taking the title from Billie Eilish’s new James Bond theme, “No Time to Die.” Who knew Kid Cudi’s real name was Scott? It was a match made in heaven.
“To Feel Alive” by Kali Uchis
Kali Uchis also released a few songs for her fans to enjoy this last Friday, April 24. While her newest album is being pushed back due to the coronavirus quarantine, she released a few songs to give listeners a taste of what’s to come. The four-song collection covers topics such as societal expectations regarding sex, relationships and musical genres with her singing about focusing on feeling alive above all.