This week’s New Music Monday features new singles from KYLE, Amara La Negra and Shawn Mendes. All singles hint at upcoming albums from the respective artists. While songs from Amara La Negra and KYLE deal with relationships, Mendes’ single features his own personal struggles.
“Playinwithme” by KYLE feat. Kehlani
This is KYLE’s second single that has been released this month. “To the Moon” was released earlier this month, and both songs will be on KYLE’s upcoming album that’s set to release later this year. In “Playinwithme,” KYLE recruits R&B singer Kehlani to sing about a girl who hasn’t been completely faithful and is always playing games in relationships.
“Insecure” by Amara La Negra
Amara La Negra follows the likes of K. Michelle and Cardi B as an artist who has found musical success after being a popular character on the hit VHI reality franchise “Love & Hip-Hop.” “Insecure” features the Afro-Latina singer crooning about being very in love with her partner and questioning whether or not she is insecure about her relationship. Although “Insecure” isn’t Amara La Negra’s first single, this is the first crossover in which the lyrics are more English than Spanish.
“In My Blood” by Shawn Mendes
“In My Blood” is the lead single from Mendes’ upcoming album. The song is a powerful showcase of not only Mendes’ songwriting skills, but of his raspy rifts and runs that aren’t typically heard from his other songs. It’s a moving single about Mendes’ experiences with anxiety. However, Mendes lets his listeners know that he’s OK by singing “it isn’t in my blood” in the chorus.