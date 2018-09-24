This week’s New Music Monday features singles from Lil Uzi Vert, Rita Ora and an album from Brockhampton. Singles from Lil Uzi Vert and Ora hint at upcoming projects, while Brockhampton’s latest album marks a new period of growth for the boy band.
“New Patek” by Lil Uzi Vert
Uzi season is officially underway. “New Patek” is the lead single from Lil Uzi Vert’s upcoming album “Eternal Atake,” which is set to be released this year. Throughout the single, the Philly rapper brags about his luxurious lifestyle, including the various expensive watches (Rolex, Patek and Frank Muller) that he owns. He also brags about his sexual encounters and how he’s wanted by every girl. The single basically poses as a checklist for all the things that Uzi has accomplished in his career so far.
“Let You Love Me” by Rita Ora
“Let You Love Me” is the lead single from Rita Ora’s album “Phoenix,” which will be released in November. Ora sings about not being in a the right position to receive love from her partner on “Let You Love Me.” She sings about how her insecurities hinder her from falling in love. The single doesn’t really have a wow factor, but it’s a fun pop song in which Ora gets in-depth about her true feelings.
“iridescence” by Brockhampton
“iridescence” is the fourth studio album in two years from the hardest-working boy band in the business. Brockhampton has an advantage, though, considering the group has more than a dozen members to generate content. Drama couldn’t prevent the group from consistently creating their content. The group recently parted ways with member Ameer Vann following sexual assault allegations against him. Nevertheless, Brockhampton has returned with its typical pop/rock sound that’s boasted by vocals from founding member Kevin Abstract.