This week was a big one for pop releases, with two new singles from big names. We’ve also got a new single from hip hop artist Aminé for those of you who are more interested in rap than the pop music that is signature to Lady Gaga and Justin Timberlake.
“Shimmy” — Aminé
In the smaller of the three singles releases this week, we have a new song from Aminé a year after his last album, “OnePointFive.” The artist, well known for his 2017 album “Good For You,” featuring hits like “Caroline” and “Spice Girl,” released his newest track titled “Shimmy,” that is heavily influenced by the hip hop classic “Shimmy Shimmy Ya” by Ol’ Dirty Bastard. He hasn’t stated if it’ll lead up to a new album, but we can hope.
“Stupid Love” — Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga released her newest single alongside an otherworldly video to accompany it in the lead up to yet another album from the pop queen. In a stark difference from her more laid back folksy “Joanne,” released in 2016, it seems like she’ll be going back to more dance-friendly pop music with this release. Prepare yourself — this upbeat pop anthem will likely be the next song you’ll be hearing on loop in retail stores around the country. With that said, there’s more to come in the near future, so be on the lookout for that.
“The Other Side” — SZA and Justin Timberlake
Sorry SZA fans, you’re going to have to wait a little longer for more new music from her. “The Other Side” is one of the first big releases to generate excitement for the next “Trolls” movie, and the song features both SZA and Justin Timberlake. I’m sure we’ll be seeing more big names releasing music for this movie in the near future, but for now, we can use this to hold us over until SZA graces us with her next album.