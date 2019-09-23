This week’s “New Music Monday” features Brittany Howard, DaBaby and Maroon 5. Each release centers on the artists being heavily introspective about their lives.
“Jaime” by Brittany Howard
“Jaime” is the acoustically alluring introduction to Brittany Howard, the solo artist. The album is the first solo effort by Howard outside of her blues rock group, the Alabama Shakes, for which she’s the lead singer. Although it’s named after Howard’s sister, who died as a teenager, “Jaime” is all about Howard’s life and the various experiences that have shaped her into the musician she is today. From sharing her experience of growing up in a biracial household in the South to being a Black singer in the Americana genre, Howard gives listeners her life story on “Jaime.”
“Intro” by DaBaby
DaBaby becomes surprisingly introspective about his life and recent success on “Intro.” Typically, DaBaby doesn’t share much about his personal life outside of being rich and getting into physical altercations with whoever gets in the way of it. However, on “Intro,” DaBaby raps about his poor upbringing, his dad and grandmother dying and being able to financially support his mom. “Intro” is the first promotional single released for his sophomore album “Kirk,” which is expected to drop before the month ends.
“Memories” by Maroon 5
In their first single for this year, pop-rock band Maroon 5 reflects on those they’ve lost along their journey to fame. “Memories” is a very slow, melodic single that prompts listeners to think about their own past and the friendships they’ve lost. Although it isn’t clear, the single it tied to an upcoming album, and the wistful single is a refrain from the group’s typical upbeat, dance-heavy setlist.