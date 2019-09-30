This week’s “New Music Monday” features DaBaby, Young M.A. and Brandy. On each release, the respective artists use their music as a way to cope with pain.
“Kirk” by DaBaby
“Kirk” is a new album that features DaBaby trading his somewhat simple bars about fame and money for deeply introspective bars about his personal life. On “Kirk,” the follow-up to his critically-acclaimed debut album “Baby on Baby,” the North Carolina native reflects on his journey to his newfound success. He raps about the pain of losing his dad and grandma on “Intro." On “There He Go,” he raps about his frustration about how people treat him differently now that he’s famous. On “Gospel,” which features Chance the Rapper, Gucci Mane and YK Osiris, DaBaby raps about using religion as a way to cope with his father’s passing. Although “Kirk” is a delightful introspection on DaBaby’s life, the album features the rapper’s same cadence that’s becoming a bit redundant and would benefit from a significant change.
“Herstory in the Making” by Young M.A.
Young M.A. makes a strong introduction to herself on “Herstory in the Making.” On her debut album, the Brooklyn rapper makes a case for why she should be considered one of the greatest rappers out right now. Throughout the album, Young M.A. uses her lyrical prowess to rhyme about dealing with a toxic relationship. She details the range of emotions she’s experienced during a bad breakup and dealing with the passing of her brother, who was killed in 2009. However, “Herstory in the Making” is the story of Young M.A.’s resilience and her ability to use her music to cope with the pain.
“Freedom Rings” by Brandy
On “Freedom Rings,” Brandy reminds listeners why she’s one of the greatest vocalists of all time. She’s singing down throughout the track — a vocal technique that’s hard to execute. But the legendary singer, who’s been dubbed “The Vocal Bible,” mastered it perfectly as she sings about getting back to her vocal roots. “Freedom Rings” dropped on the 25th anniversary of Brandy’s eponymous debut album, and it marks the singer’s glorious return to music as she’s soon expected to drop her first album in seven years.