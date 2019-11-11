This week’s “New Music Monday” features FKA Twigs, Rosalía and Lil Baby. While new releases from FKA Twigs and Rosalía add deeper layers to their respective artistry, Lil Baby’s new single is mainly a reiteration of the rapper’s wealthy lifestyle.
“Magdalene” by FKA Twigs
In her first album in five years, FKA Twigs uses Biblical allusions to convey the feminine energy that’s often erased in heterosexual relationships. Throughout the album, FKA Twigs employs the spirit of Mary Magdalene, a Biblical character who was a prostitute and eventually became one of Jesus’ closest friends, to illustrate her complicated attempt at love again. Like Magdalene’s narrative mainly being erased in the Bible and reduced to her friendship with Jesus, the feelings of women who are often neglected in troubled relationships become the forefront of the album.
“Magdalene” is a dark and depressing portrait filled with experimental beats and operatic vocals that tells the story of a woman whose love is constantly unrequited. However, FKA Twigs also makes the point that the woman’s unrequited love doesn’t make her feelings any less valid, giving space for women to unapologetically convey their emotions that are often brushed off.
“A Palé” by Rosalía
To celebrate the one-year anniversary of her latest album “El Mal Querer,” Rosalía took a refrain from her typical reggaeton sound on “A Palé.” The single, which has a more up-tempo EDM sound and a very mysterious vibe, centers on the Spanish superstar’s rise to fame and her ability to carry a lot of weight with her fame. While it isn’t clear if “A Palé” suggests that a new Rosalía album is on the horizon, it’s the sixth single the singer has released this year.
“Woah” by Lil Baby
Lil Baby taunts women and rappers while flaunting his luxurious lifestyle on “Woah.” The Atlanta rapper makes the case that his car his better than yours and his partner is badder than yours. He also isn’t slightly interested in entertaining his haters, as his braggadocious lines and the song’s fast-paced beat make the rapper’s high self-esteem very clear. Although “Woah” isn’t a standout single, it’s a reminder of Lil Baby’s unyielding confidence.