This week’s “New Music Monday” features Frank Ocean, Tame Impala and Earl Sweatshirt. While new singles from Ocean and Tame Impala hint at new projects, Sweatshirt’s latest EP highlights the rapper’s depression.
“In My Room” by Frank Ocean
This isn’t a drill. New Frank Ocean might be on the horizon. In his second single released this year, Ocean rap-sings about the burdens of being a music superstar and how his partner is seemingly equipped to handle his fame. The song is filled with braggadocious lines of Ocean flaunting his wealth and fame as he acknowledges his partner for being supportive. Similar to “DHL,” which was released last month, “In My Room” has an EDM vibe and silhouettes at the bottom of its cover art that possibly hint at a new Frank Ocean project, although nothing has been confirmed. Regardless, two new Frank Ocean singles within two weeks has to be divinely ordered, right?
“It Might Be Time” by Tame Impala
On “It Might Be Time,” Parker, the mastermind behind Tame Impala, worries about not being as cool as he was when he first became an artist, so he contemplates that “it might be time” to face his lack of cool. However, the psychedelic pop vibe of the song makes it seem like that notion is just thoughts in his head that he needs to get rid of. Nevertheless, “It Might Be Time” gives fans another signal that Tame Impala’s heavily-anticipated album is near. Parker recently confirmed that the album “Slow Rush”, his first in nearly five years, will be released on Valentine’s Day next year.
“Feet of Clay” by Earl Sweatshirt
On his latest EP, Earl Sweatshirt reflects on the pain of losing his father, grandma and girlfriend and the depression he experienced because of it. He raps about his newfound loneliness and how he often uses alcohol to cope. In typical Sweatshirt fashion, the EP is mixed with lo-fi beats and a melancholy style as he wrestles with his inner demons and past experiences. It’s clear that Sweatshirt feels that he has no one to rely on, but he wishes that wasn’t always the case, so he uses this EP to air his constant feelings of loneliness. “Feet of Clay” is depressing, but it’s another example of how Sweatshirt uses his slow-paced rap style to highlight his mental health battles, which is something that isn’t always seen in today’s hip-hop landscape.