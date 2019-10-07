This week’s “New Music Monday” features Summer Walker, Travis Scott and Danny Brown. While Summer Walker and Dany Brown’s respective new albums significantly add to their impressive artistry, Travis Scott’s new single mainly satisfies the demands of those wanting new music.
“Over It” by Summer Walker
Summer Walker’s heavily-anticipated debut album is an R&B dream. Along with bringing some of the genre’s favorite acts out from hiding (the album features the elusive PARTYNEXTDOOR and Bryson Tiller, who hasn’t put out a project in two years). “Over It” also pays homage to '90s R&B. “Come Thru,” which features Usher, is a response to Usher's 1997 hit “You Make Me Wanna.”
Elsewhere on the album, Summer Walker grapples with the highs and lows of being in love. Love is an emotional rollercoaster, and the feelings-induced album certainly reflects that. However, “Over It” would’ve benefited from more soulful production to align with its content. The album slightly sounds like an attempt to merge R&B and rap, although the lyrics and featured artists throughout the project don’t reflect that. Nevertheless, “Over It” is a strong debut from the R&B newcomer.
“Highest in the Room” by Travis Scott
On Travis Scott’s first single of the year, the rapper rhymes about the thrill of being with his girlfriend while he’s intoxicated. The psychedelic single appears to be an ode to Kylie Jenner, Scott’s ex-girlfriend and the mother of his child, and how she brings balance to his life when he’s the “highest in the room.” Ironically, the single came out a couple of days after the couple reportedly broke up. Regardless of Scott’s relationship troubles, “Highest in the Room” is a delightful track to appease fans’ request for a new Travis Scott project.
“U Know What I'm Sayin?” by Danny Brown
“Uknowwhatimsayin¿” features a more refined version of Danny Brown. He still raps about drugs and debauchery, but it seems more purposeful on his fifth album. Instead of rapping about how those vices encompass his daily routine, he expresses how they’ve helped him deal with depression and anxiety and how he can better his life without relying on them too much.
The rapper’s inventive, witty style throughout the album competes with its production (which is partially due to Q-Tip being an executive producer), which makes the album more enjoyable. The album also sounds very nostalgic as it seems like it could’ve been played 20 years ago without giving a hint about the time in which it was released. If “uknowwhatimsayin¿” is Danny Brown’s rebrand, then it certainly creates an optimistic outlook into the Detroit native’s future projects.