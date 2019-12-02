This week’s “New Music Mondays” features The Weeknd, Jacob Collier and Louis Tomlinson. Each track is highlighted by thought-provoking messages, and The Weeknd’s highly-anticipated comeback steals the show.
“Heartless” by The Weeknd
In his first solo single since last year, The Weeknd becomes cognizant of how toxic he can be in relationships. The Canadian crooner brags about being a terrible partner while simultaneously acknowledging that he needs to act better. “Heartless” showcases The Weeknd’s strong sense of self-awareness. But the single doesn’t shine on lyrical content alone. The Metro Boomin-produced track perfectly oscillates between slightly up-tempo beat and a soothing rhythm, making the track more impressive. If “Heartless” indicates The Weeknd’s comeback, then he certainly made a promising one.
“Time Alone With You” by Jacob Collier feat. Daniel Caesar
“Time Alone With You” is a soulful dreamy track dedicated to the beauty of spending intimate time with a beloved partner. The song’s groovy arrangement, highlighted by a Baptist choir-reminiscent sound, is impeccable and mainly furthers the wide-ranging versatility of Jacob Collier’s artistry. “Time Alone With You” is such a magically moving song that Daniel Caesar’s vocals aren’t really necessary, but his contributions certainly add to the single’s sonically-pleasing aesthetic.
“Don’t Let It Break Your Heart” by Louis Tomlinson
Louis Tomlinson sends an inspirational message to listeners on his latest track “Don’t Let It Break Your Heart.” The former One Direction member sings about not letting painful situations take over your life although it might be hard not to. The single isn’t really a standout track as it subscribes to the typical traditional pop sound. However, the song’s message is powerful.