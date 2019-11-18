This week’s “New Music Monday” features various artists for the “Queen & Slim” soundtrack, Tory Lanez and Billie Eilish. Each release is a standout project that paints thoroughly pieced together stories, expanding each artist’s respective sound and style.
“Queen & Slim: The Soundtrack” by Various Artists
If the soundtrack for “Queen & Slim” was meant to be a preview of the film’s Black culture regalness ahead of its release in theaters next week, then mission accomplished. The soundtrack is a celebration of the widespread power of Black music and the beauty of Black love, which are perhaps the main themes of the film as characters Queen and Slim test their love as they travel across the country while on the run from the police.
From the celebration of New Orleans’ bounce music on the first track “Ride or Die,” which features Megan Thee Stallion, to Burna Boy’s heavily Afrobeat-tinged single “My Money, My Baby,” the soundtrack honors the rich varieties of Black music. Along with featuring artists like Blood Orange, Vince Staples, Syd, The-Dream, it also boasts of a standout love song (“Guarding the Gates”) from Lauryn Hill, her first solo single in five years. At its core, the soundtrack is a story of the resiliency of Black love amid constantly changing forces that attempt to destroy it. But the question of the love’s survival remains, which will hopefully be answered in the Melina Matsoukas-directed film.
“Chixtape 5” by Tory Lanez
Cue the flip phones and Myspace pages. The fifth installment of Lanez “Chixtape” series is a love letter to early 2000s R&B. Sampling classic R&B hits from artists like Ashanti, Chris Brown, Mario, Trey Songz, T-Pain and more (while also featuring those artists), “Chixtape 5” shines of stellar production and arrangement. It’s heavily nostalgic and makes listeners yearn for that classic early 2000s sound. However, the album lacks originality and begs the question if Lanez can truly create a classic album that doesn’t rely on samples. Nevertheless, “Chixtape 5” is an easy listen for nostalgic purposes.
“Everything I Wanted” by Billie Eilish
In her first single after the release of her critically-acclaimed album “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?,” teen sensation Billie Eilish sings about nightmares and her close relationship with her brother. Throughout the single, Eilish expresses how she has nightmares about her suicide and none of her friends or fans care about it. However, she informs listeners that when she wakes up, her older brother is there comforting her and telling her that people aren’t deserving of her time. The single has Eilish’s mellow vibe mixed with soothing beat that immediately makes listeners pay attention to the track’s depressing content. While it’s not clear if a new Billie Eilish album is on the way, her new single adds to the singer’s fascinating obsession with dreams and nightmares.