While some artists are pushing back releases with the novel coronavirus continuing to cause production and distribution issues, this week still had some great releases from a variety of genres. Whether you’re looking for some rock to jam out to, pop to dance to, or something a little more laid back, here’s some of the highlights in music releases from the last week.
“Gigaton” — Pearl Jam
Returning seven years after their last album, one of the few big ‘90s bands still releasing music dropped an album titled “Gigaton” that’s politically heavy—especially about climate change. The name of the album actually comes from the word describing just how much of the arctic ice caps are melting a year, a term commonly used by former president Barack Obama. They bring their rocking sound back as they sing about the incompetence of President Donald Trump, as well as discussing how global warming is affecting our planet.
“Future Nostalgia” — Dua Lipa
Quickly becoming one of the biggest names in pop, Dua Lipa surprise dropped her latest project a week early so everybody in quarantine can have something to listen to at home. The album is just as easy to bop to as her past work—and even promotes social distancing in a couple of her songs. You’ll be hearing this one on the radio soon enough, once we’re all able to actually leave our homes again.
“PARTYMOBILE” — PARTYNEXTDOOR
In one of his biggest projects to date, PARTYNEXTDOOR brings back another great collection of music to vibe to while chilling in quarantine. The headlines, however, aren’t focused on the album’s main artist—they’re focused on a rather significant name featured on the track “BELIEVE IT.” After a long hiatus from music, Rihanna returns bringing her vocals to the song, sparking hype from fans that she may have some releases of her own soon enough. For now, you’ll have to enjoy PARTYNEXTDOOR’s album instead. Luckily, it’s a good one.