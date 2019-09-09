This week’s “New Music Monday” features Post Malone, Camila Cabello and EarthGang. Each release isn’t necessarily a standout project from the respective artists, but they’re each certainly worth a listen.
“Hollywood’s Bleeding” by Post Malone
“Hollywood’s Bleeding” is the third album from rapper Post Malone, but the album doesn’t exactly sound like a typical rap album. Instead, the project is an ostensible diversion to a soft rock soundscape as Post Malone sings about the various lessons he’s learned as a rap star. At the top of that list is the lesson of letting go of former friends who are jealous of his fame. “Hollywood’s Bleeding” doesn’t boast of anything special outside of a sonically-pleasing verse from heavy metal legend Ozzy Osbourne on “Take What You Want,” which also features Travis Scott. However, the album poses as Post Malone’s attempt to thoroughly embrace his rock roots.
“Liar” by Camila Cabello
Camila Cabello confronts her unwanted feelings for a new flame on “Liar.” Although Cabello thinks she isn’t getting too attached to her partner, she knows it’s a lie (hence, the song title), so she decides to own up to her feelings instead. The single sounds like a fresh mix of pop and Latin jazz, creating a catchy dance beat. “Liar” is one of the two lead singles — it was released alongside “Shameless” — for Cabello’s upcoming sophomore album “Romance.”
“Mirrorland” by EarthGang
“Mirrorland” is the third album from Atlanta rap duo EarthGang. While the album lacks thematic cohesion, it does reiterate the many sounds and concepts that make up EarthGang’s genre-bending aesthetic. The group tackles failed relationships, personal experiences with racism and their budding fame as rap’s most exciting duo.