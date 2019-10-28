This week's "New Music Monday" features Rex Orange County, Xavier Omär and Sango, and Selena Gomez. Each release is a refreshing feeling-induced project.
“Pony” by Rex Orange County
On his third album, Rex Orange County shows his appreciation for his partner who understands his issues. The British singer croons about his healthy relationship that poses as a refrain from the problems he's currently experiencing. The album is a sonically-pleasing representation of the infatuation stage of a relationship that's filled with ostensibly unyielding bliss. But "Pony" sounds like a rich fusion of electronic, pop and soul, which speaks to the versatility of Rex Orange County's artistry.
“Moments Spent Loving You” by Xavier Omär and Sango
Xavier Omär and Sango have teamed up once again to put listeners in their feelings. “Moments Spent Loving You,” the follow-up album to the duo’s 2016 mixtape “Hours Spent Loving You,” is simply about the risks of being in a relationship. Among those include being crazy in love (“Deep End”), having an unrequited love (“Cry and Lie”) and being afraid to exchange feelings with your partner (“Say It”). The album’s main highlight is the authentic way in which it captures the highs and lows of being in romantic relationships.
“Lose You to Love Me” by Selena Gomez
In the lead single for her upcoming album, Selena Gomez teaches the importance of self love. Throughout “Lose You to Love Me,” Gomez sings about letting go of her partner to give herself the true love she deserves. The single is a soothing ballad that’s a refrain from Gomez’s typical up-tempo song style, which is effective in showcasing Gomez’s vocal capabilities.