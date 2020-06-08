For the first New Music Monday of the summer, Run the Jewels released their new album, Flatbush Zombies released an EP to uplift their fans in response to the pandemic, Meek Mill features CNN’s own Michael Smerconish in a new single, and Hinds dropped their third album.
“RTJ4” by Run The Jewels
Hip-hop duo El-P and Killer Mike dropped their highly-anticipated album “RTJ4,” a high-energy collection of 11 tracks that refuse to mince words or slow down. The album’s impressive and eclectic roster of features includes Rage Against the Machine’s Zack de la Rocha, 2 Chainz, Pharrell, Mavis Staples and Josh Homme of Queens of the Stone Age.
“RTJ4” showcases the duo’s signature ability to alternate between goofy wordplay and thoughtful political critiques. Standout track “JU$T” urges listeners to “look at all these slave masters posing on your dollar,” but still makes time for El-P to tell us his “brain bounce off walls like a sentient Roomba.”
“now, more than ever” by Flatbush Zombies
Flatbush Zombies’ latest EP “now, more than ever” started out as a project to lift fans’ spirits amid the coronavirus pandemic. Following the death of George Floyd and subsequent protests nationwide, the Brooklyn-based rap trio released a limited-edition line of merchandise accompanying the new EP to raise money for organizations that are committed to fighting police brutality, gentrification and issues that impact the homeless.
The hard-hitting EP clocks in at a trim 20 minutes but feels as satisfying and whole as a full-length record, with the catchy hooks on “herb” balancing out the heavy and somber lyrics on “blessings” and “when i’m gone.”
“Otherside Of America” by Meek Mill
Opening with a sample from a 2016 Donald Trump rally in which Trump attempted to appeal to the Black community by asking, “What do you have to lose? You’re living in poverty, your schools are no good, you have no jobs, 58% of your youth is unemployed," Meek Mill’s new single addresses racial injustice and his experiences with the broken criminal justice system.
Closing with a clip from a 2018 CNN interview with Michael Smerconish, Meek says, “I grew up an American in a ruthless neighborhood where we were not protected by police [...] You see seven people die a week, I think you would probably carry a gun yourself. Would you?” Smerconish said he probably would.
“The Prettiest Curse” by Hinds
Indie foursome Hinds dropped their third studio album on Friday. The girl group from Madrid abandoned the lo-fi garage rock sound that characterized their older work, utilizing a broader range of instruments and embracing the group’s poppy side. The quartet manages to experiment with a bubbly, playful sound without shying away from the bold lyrical content that defined their first two albums.
Standout track “Just Like Kids (Miau)” playfully mocks the men in the industry eager to give female musicians unsolicited advice, while romantic tracks like “Come Back and Love Me” and “Waiting For You” show the group’s sensitive side.