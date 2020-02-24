Although “New Music Monday” has taken a bit of a hiatus, we’re back with all kinds of new releases to jam out to this week. We’ve got new singles from pop icons, such as Selena Gomez and The Weeknd, as well as new albums from Grimes and surprisingly enough, Ozzy Osbourne.
“Feel Me” — Selena Gomez
Just weeks after the release of her third album, Selena Gomez comes back with yet another single, “Feel Me.” Apparently the song is a one-off that didn’t make the cut for the final album, but after playing it on tour and getting a large response from fans, she decided to record and release the song for everyone to hear.
“After Hours” — The Weeknd
In the titular single leading up to his newest album release on March 20, The Weeknd sings about longing for an ex-girlfriend and the pain associated with it. Rumors have it that the song is about Bella Hadid, who he has dated multiple times. The song is titled “After Hours,” and was released with information on the album along with tour dates.
“Ordinary Man” — Ozzy Osbourne
In his first album release in ten years, Ozzy Osbourne drops another collection of songs to rock out to. With an interesting blend of features, artists like Post Malone, Elton John and Travis Scott all appear on the album as well. I’m not sure why Ozzy is still releasing music, but if this is something you wanted to hear more of, well there you go.
“Miss Anthropocene” — Grimes
In her first album since 2015, well-known producer and pop/electronic artist Grimes officially released her latest collection of music following a string of singles that has been dropped over the last couple months. It’s just as strange as you can imagine with Grimes, but it’s quality music nonetheless. This is also her “final Earth album,” which means we might be hearing music from Mars with her boyfriend Elon Musk in the near future.