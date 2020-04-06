It’s a big week for singles with new songs from multiple artists at the top of their respective genres. While I’m only talking about four highlights here, be sure to check out some new stuff from Hayley Williams, Thundercat and Future as well. Let’s get into some of the hottest singles released this weekend.
“Toosie Slide” — Drake
Drake dropped his latest single that’s surely to become number one in a matter of weeks. With him literally giving instructions on how to move, it seems like this one was built to become a TikTok dance while everyone is stuck at home making online content out of boredom. But seeing as it is Drake, success is to be expected, so give this one a listen before it becomes overplayed.
“Find My Way” — DaBaby
Rising star DaBaby brings us his first new music since his second album which released last year. More melodic but somber than his other music, he also dropped a music video to accompany it, showing him going on a Bonnie and Clyde-esque journey around the coast of California. It’s definitely a fun listen, so be sure to check this one out.
“Cayendo” and “Dear April” — Frank Ocean
Frank Ocean brings us more sad hours music at the perfect time to accompany the late nights of quarantine. These two new songs could previously only be acquired on vinyl, but have since been released to all major streaming services, and of course people are talking about them online. If you’re looking for some good music for laying in bed and feeling lonely, this is exactly what the doctor ordered.
“Take Yourself Home” — Troye Sivan
Troye Sivan's latest single is his first release since his 2018 album. He released it much earlier than expected for people to listen to at home, reportedly against his recording label’s wishes. He also said it’s one of his favorite songs he’s ever written, originally talking about him wanting to move away from the city to somewhere nicer, but now transforming into an anthem for everybody finding themselves at home in the middle of a crisis.