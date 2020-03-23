In a packed week for music releases, we have numerous new albums and singles from big names. We only have so much space to cover these new releases, so we’re going to focus on the albums that dropped this week — but that’s not to say you shouldn’t check out some of the great new singles from Hayley Williams, John Legend and more. Let’s check out what you can listen to while you’re getting stuff done from home this week.
“After Hours” — The Weeknd
In his fourth studio album, The Weeknd brings back his moody dance music with a vibe that is described by him as more “night music." His latest work—which also happens to be featureless—goes deeper and more existential than ever before. That’s not to say he doesn’t have a banger or two on there for you to jam out to while in the shower or alone in your bedroom.
“Colores” — J Balvin
If you’re looking for something a little more upbeat in a time filled with lots of uncertainty to get you down, “Colores” is just what you’re looking for. The rising star’s latest project is full of energy and positivity and gives you a collection of music that’s just fun to dance to. I’m sure you’ll be hearing songs from this album in clubs around the country once everything starts to open back up, but until then, enjoy.
“Kid Krow” — Conan Gray
In his first official album, rising star Conan Gray brings his bedroom pop to the forefront of the music scene in a collection of songs centered on the experience of Gen Z. You’ve got a little bit of everything on this one, from dance hits to more melodramatic acoustic songs. It’s young, with themes of self doubt and loneliness covered up by his signature fun indie sound. Another great one to listen and relate to while we’re all practicing social distancing.
“3.15.20” — Childish Gambino
Last Monday, a website randomly popped up titled “Donald Glover Presents” that streamed a collection of songs continuously for ten hours straight. Almost a week later, the modern Renaissance man Donald Glover dropped his latest album “3.15.20” in the middle of the night under his music moniker Childish Gambino. Featuring big names like Ariana Grande and 21 Savage, Glover continues to set himself apart artistically with a sound that could almost be described as ethereal. If that’s not enough to convince you to listen, it also features his adorable son. What else could you want?