There may not be much good content coming out to watch this week as both movies and shows are being delayed, but there are plenty of music releases to go around this week. Even the Black Eyed Peas released a song, and I didn’t even know they were still a thing. Here are some of the (more relevant) highlights of this week’s releases.
“Level of Concern” by Twenty One Pilots
In their first release since 2018, Twenty One Pilots created a song in the last few weeks of quarantine to give fans a bop to listen to while stuck at home. This is also apparently the first song that lead vocalist Tyler Joseph has ever written on electric guitar that produces a lot of the song’s groovy sound. Both the lyrics and the accompanying music video reference the current COVID-19 situation heavily, and much of the song’s proceeds will go toward touring and venue personnel that are struggling due to the crisis.
“The New Abnormal” by The Strokes
The Strokes released their first album since 2013 this last week titled “The New Abnormal.” Bringing back a similar sound to what they’ve always had, they produced some lyrically depressing but upbeat songs that faintly remind you of things that came out back in the '80s — the era that the band says inspired them the most. It’s not quite their prime, but it’s the best we’ve gotten from them for a long time.
“Aries” by Gorillaz
Gorillaz released their newest song titled “Aries” as a part of their “Song Machine” series. Featuring New Order’s Peter Hook and pop singer Georgia, the song dives into the search for human connection — a very timely topic while widespread lockdowns are in place. Despite sounding rather different to the other singles released in the series, the song also brings back a similar vibe to some of Gorillaz’s older music for fans of the band to enjoy.
“Bali” by Rich Brian
Indonesian rapper Rich Brian has kept us entertained for the last couple weeks in quarantine through his absolutely wonderful Twitter feed and releasing content such as his Tokyo Drift Freestyle that’s now amassed over three million views. He’s not stopping now with his latest self-recorded single from home, “Bali.” The song, which is perfect for getting you moving and lifting spirits, aims to take you on a trip around the world to the tourist destination from his home country, along with the help of fellow rapper Guapdad 4000.