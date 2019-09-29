A drive-thru Starbucks location opened last Thursday, Sept. 19, at 23rd Street and Ousdahl, making it the third Starbucks in Lawrence with its own location.
“It’s been crazy,” said Naomi Williams, store manager and Lawrence resident. “It’s been fantastic.”
While Williams said business has been consistently busy since the location opened, she said she sees a lot of students in the afternoons.
“Starbucks, as a brand, appeals to students,” Williams said.
University of Kansas freshmen Maggie Anderson and Naomi Egharevba both like the atmosphere and its proximity to campus. Anderson, a journalism student from Wichita, said Starbucks is one of her favorite places to get coffee.
“I like the noise [level] and not studying in a dorm or on campus,” she said.
Egharevba, a pre-pharmacy student from Naperville, Illinois, said she just likes Starbucks. She said she used to go the one near her home often.
Tables and couches are available for seating in addition to an outdoor patio. Free WiFi is also available at the location, and customers can also place their orders online. Williams said this location does not offer any student discounts.
While Williams said she has seen a lot of students, she also said she has seen a variety of customers, including many members of the Lawrence community.
Lawrence has several Starbucks, but most of them are located inside grocery stores. Only two other Starbucks in Lawrence have their own locations: one downtown at 7th and Massachusetts Streets and another in West Lawrence off of W 6th Street on Bauer Farm Drive.
The 23rd Street location fills a former shopping center parking lot next to Harbor Freight Tools.
Williams also said her location even sold out its pumpkin cream cold brew. Pumpkin spice lattes, which returned in late August, are one of Starbucks' most popular seasonal drinks.
Williams also said she thinks one of the strengths of this location is her staff. She describes her team as relatable and chill.
“They’re really eager to get to know the community,” Williams said. “We’re just excited to be here.”
The 23rd Street Starbucks is open 5:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 5:30 a.m to 10 p.m. Friday. The store is open 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.