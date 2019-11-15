The University of Kansas has joined 24 other campuses this semester in forming an on-campus BridgeUSA chapter. BridgeUSA is a newly-formed political organization that works with students on college campuses to create dialogue among people with various political opinions.

The KU branch was founded by three members who make up the executive board. Chapter President Jakob Moberly, a sophomore from South Elgin, Illinois, studying music therapy and musicology, works with the national organization in California to discuss how to provide KU students with a platform to have meaningful political dialogue, he said.

“It is my dream and goal to connect students from different schools of thought together to understand how this country, and this world for that matter, can come together and make real progress,” Moberly said.

With other founding members Tessa Worner and Aneka Zarger, Moberly works to achieve this goal of uniting students who possess different thoughts. As the vice president of events and marketing, Worner works to coordinate, host and research all meetings. She said BridgeUSA should be a safe space to share opinions and connect with peers, which is why she hopes for the KU chapter to become a place where civilized discussions can happen.

“I hope that KUBridgeUSA can become a fun, thought-provoking, forward-minded organization where people across the KU campus feel they are heard,” said Worner, a sophomore from Prairie Village studying strategic communications.

Zarger said she feels similarly to Worner. What drew her to KUBridgeUSA was the idea that an organization could help start a positive conversation on campus. As vice president of finance and operations, Zarger oversees the chapter’s expenses and helps to plan and book events. And when booking events, she sees the the University’s location as a prime factor for developing the conversations BridgeUSA is looking to start.

“Because of our ideal location, our chapter has the potential to become the center of communications between the East and West Coast,” said Zarger, a sophomore from Shawnee studying elementary education. “I hope that in the years to come we will continue to grow and foster a community that believes in active change for our society.”

A recent PRRI survey states that 91% of U.S. residents think the United States is divided over politics. With politics being so polarized in today’s world, the three founding members of KUBridgeUSA find it important for people of all political opinions to feel they are in a safe environment to express themselves.

While there are no meetings planned as of yet, KUBridgeUSA is hoping to establish this safe environment at its chapter events.

“Our future is in our hands, and it is up to us to guide it in the best fitting direction,” Zarger said.

BridgeUSA will also host political minds on campus and participate in discussions.

“Students should join KUBridgeUSA if they’re looking to be the future leaders and inspirations of their academic field, community and nation, and want to bring to attention [to] different perspectives that reach similar achievements and goals,” Moberly said.

Students looking to become involved in KUBridgeUSA can contact any of the three executive board members whose information can be found on the chapter’s website.