Orange Cat Records, located in North Lawrence, has only been open about a year but has already established itself as a quaint, friendly place to shop for great vinyl finds.
Will O’Rourke, the owner of Orange Cat located at 923 N. Second St., opened the store in October 2018 after working in the corporate music atmosphere for more than 20 years, having a place to share music in the Lawrence community.
“It has been awesome being able to meet new people and discover new artists,” O’Rourke said.
The store mainly specializes in rock and metal genres, but also has a little bit of everything from The Mamas & The Papas to The Allman Brothers Band — a personal favorite of O’Rourke’s, he said.
Orange Cat, named after O’Rourke’s pet cat Otto, houses plenty of records in a space small enough that it wouldn’t be too large a feat to look through them all.
LaDonna Pigg, an employee at Orange Cat and a longtime friend of O’Rourke’s, said she thinks the small size is one of the most special aspects of the store that also allows them to get to know many of their customers’ music taste well.
When asked about what makes the store special, Pigg said that to her, it’s “the personal touch of being such a small store.”
“You get to know customers who come in regularly and set stuff aside for them,” Pigg said.
O’Rourke also makes sure patrons feel welcome by making their experience unique to them when walking into the story. O’Rourke will also put on any record of the customer’s choosing they have in stock as they look around.
O’Rourke develops Orange Cat’s used record collection through records that customers bring in as well as vinyl hunts that he goes on twice a month in the Kansas City and surrounding area, looking for primarily rock and metal items or anything else that strikes him. For O’Rourke, this is one of the most special aspects of collecting vinyl.
“It’s the hunt,” O’Rourke said.
Along with the search, there is just something about the sound quality of vinyl for him, he said.
“It sounds so warm,” O’Rourke said.
Eventually, Orange Cat Records might move into a bigger location, O’Rourke said. However, O’Rourke is content with enjoying the store as it is now.
“We’re living the dream,” O’Rourke said.