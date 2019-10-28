Astronauts, tour guides, medical professionals, car mechanics and more “stepped out” for the National Pan-Hellenic Council, Inc.’s annual “Stomp the Hill” homecoming step show on Oct. 25.

This year’s show “When I Grow Up” focused on occupations and took place in Woodruff Auditorium.

Four of five KU NPHC organizations competed. Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. placed first, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. placed second, and Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. placed third. Each organization was also awarded prize money $1,000, $500 and $250 respectively.

NPHC president and member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. Kendrick Jackson said he estimates about 500 people attended the event. Graduated members of each KU NPHC organization were present, as well as family and friends. There were also two intermissions during the show, a dance by Unity Dance Crew reminiscent of “It” and a surprise performance by graduated NPHC KU faculty.

Each performance told a story. Members of each Greek-lettered organization picked an occupation, dressed to match it and choreographed step performances. Some teams even created videos to accompany their performances. The performances lasted about six to 10 minutes and were judged by KU faculty from a variety of NPHC Greek-backgrounds.

“We really left everything we had on the stage,” said Mensi Patel, KU chapter president of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc.

Groups started practicing for the show at the beginning of the semester, Jackson said. Patel said her sorority practiced up to three or four times a week for their tour guide-themed step performance.

Members of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. used the storyline of astronauts looking for a new planet. Lendon Jackson, president of the fraternity, said he especially loved this theme because he studies aerospace engineering.

Meanwhile members of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. chose car mechanics as their occupation, and members of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. chose the medical field.

Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. was the only of one of the University's five National Pan-Hellenic Council organizations that did not participate because Jackson said members of the fraternity had experienced injuries and were unable to participate.

Regardless of the results, Kendrick said choosing a winner must have been a close call.

“Each team brought their best,” Kendrick said.