College majors can often make you feel confined to one specific interest. For some students, it’s important to find places to showcase their other creative talents and abilities outside of school. Open mic nights at local venues showcase individuals looking for a place to exhibit their talents and musical abilities.
Faith Maddox, a University of Kansas sophomore studying English from Fayetteville, North Carolina, said she has performed at open mics for a while, but recently got back into them on campus.
Maddox said she performed at open mics throughout high school and at some bars and coffee shops in Oregon when she attended the University of Oregon for a semester. Maddox began performing again this past semester.
Once back in Lawrence for the new semester, Maddox started performing again through Student Union Activities and the student-run radio station KJHK’s singer-songwriter night series at the Kansas Union.
During these nights, Maddox said she usually plays a mix of her original work and covers of her favorite songs from artists like beabadoobee and Swish. Maddox said she even uses a few open mic nights to premiere some of her new music.
“It’s just been really fun to be able to experiment with my own music in a way before I perform at an actual booked show or before I release any music,” Maddox said.
If Maddox isn't playing original music, she said she usually tries to put her own touch on whatever she’s playing.
“I just have a hard time sticking to original versions of things and making them exactly like they originally were, so covers can be harder for me,” Maddox said.
Amanda Birger, a senior studying strategic communications from Leawood, also usually plays her own original music at open mics and even occasionally writes songs specifically for events.
“The second one I performed at, I wrote a song that day to perform there,” Birger said. “Everybody loved it and I ended up performing it there a few times after that.”
Birger said she started performing at open mics her sophomore year of college through a requirement for a poetry class.
“There was a poetry slam that was also an open mic at Quinton’s so I went there with some of my friends from poetry class and ended up performing,” Birger said.
Since then, she’s continued to show her talent around town at open mics hosted at Henry’s and S&S Artisan Pub and Coffeehouse. For Birger, one of the best aspects of open mic nights is the atmosphere they create.
“It’s really cool to be in the spirit — the environment of sharing your stuff because other people are sharing their stuff, so you know that they are listening and appreciating the hard work that went into creating your original content,” Birger said. “So it’s a really welcoming and nice and receptive environment.”
Anyone can perform at open mics, which creates an environment of music-loving people who find joy in sharing their talent and love of music. Similar to Birger, Maddox said she is drawn to open mics because of the way the atmosphere brings people together.
“I like that they can draw a variety of different kinds of people and different genres of music and that it’s really cool that you can see either covers or originals,” Maddox said, “And I’ve gotten to meet really cool people — especially through the KJHK nights.”