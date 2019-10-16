As hard as it may seem hard to believe, the fall semester is coming to an end, and it’s already time to start thinking about what classes to take in the spring. Before you go to your advising appointment and enroll in classes, here are some outside-of-the-box classes offered this spring so you have something to look forward to after winter break.

ATMO 220: Unusual Weather (online)

Here in Kansas, we are no strangers to unusual weather. With one day being 50 degrees and the next being 70, it could be nice to have an explanation for this instead of just asking ourselves why we choose to live here.

CLSX 168: Ancient Epic Tales

Chances are you’ve had to read some kind of ancient literature in high school, but there is much more out there than just the “Iliad” and the “Odyssey.” This class focuses on epics from the Greek, Roman and Mediterranean cultures.

EALC 317: Contemporary Japanese Fiction and Film

This class is an opportunity for those interested in foreign films and fiction. It can be intimidating to figure out how to consume foreign media, and a class like this could help you learn to enjoy movies you might not have picked on your own.

AAAS 325: Popular Black Music (online)

Music has always been central to history and culture. This class compares and discusses music produced in Africa and the African Diaspora and teaches about the theories, audience and artists involved in making popular Black music what it is today.

ASTR 394: Quest for Extraterrestrial Life

If you anxiously awaited the raid for Area 51 or are obsessed with science fiction, this could be the class for you. The class provides history and insight to our quest to find aliens and how it’s related to scientific fields. An introductory course in biology, astronomy or geology is required before taking this course.

CLSX 316/REL 316: Ancient Magic and Witches

Everyone grew up hearing about magic and witches in popular culture. In this class, you can learn about witchcraft and magic in ancient Rome and Greece, including ghosts, witches and spirits.

GEOG 321: Climate and Climate Change (online)

This class is about climate change and focuses on specific elements of the Earth and the impact it has on everything alive. It requires a prerequisite in geology or atmospheric science.

HUM 175: Kansas Environment & Culture

This class is a way to learn more about the place we now all call home and the history and culture that we might not know. This class uses “letters, autobiographies, novels, art, architecture and film” to see how the state had influenced its inhabitants.

METL 301: Intro to Casting for Jewelry

In this class, you can learn how to use metal to make jewelry and different ways to make jewelry out of a variety of materials. It requires an introductory class in metalsmithing.

HIST 321/WGSS 321: Mystics to Feminists: 1600 to present

This class offers a look at the role of women in European history and how that links to their roles in religious, political and cultural life leading up to the rise of feminism.

MTHC 302: How to Make Music (online)

Have you ever thought about all of the work that goes into writing your favorite song? This class is designed for students with little to no music training, so if you want to know how to create all of the melodies that get stuck in your head, try this class.

ENGL 203: Topics in Reading and Writing

Depending on the class you choose, you can learn about topics such as alien encounters, rock and rap writing, magic language, post apocalyptic fiction, and social media and social action.

CLSX 350: Modern Themes, Ancient Models

We all have a picture of a gladiator in our head. Whether it’s Russell Crowe or a man from ancient Rome, take this class if you want a little more insight into how the idea of the gladiator and how it is represented came to be in history and movies.

AMS 344: Case Study in American Studies

Depending on the class you choose, this course examines specific themes, such as comedian-centered films, veterans and disability, Chicanx film and media, and the Black experience since emancipation.