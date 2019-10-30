Lawrence resident, Verna Froese spies a spare penny between disheveled tables and chairs. She picks it up and adds it to her growing collection.
But the penny isn’t for her. Froese keeps her eyes glued to the ground everywhere she goes. She’s searching for spare change that she collects throughout the year and donates to a charity.
Her father was the first person she noticed who collected spare change, she said. Froese started collecting spare change herself when she got a letter from her missionary group that said two of her friends could use financial support. She said she decided to donate the money she found that year to her friends. She found $65 and doubled it with her own money, she said.
Froese has continued to search for spare change and donate it after that first year. She’s been doing this hobby for 25 years now and has dubbed herself the “Penny Patrol Lady.”
“I just had so much fun I think with the first one,” Froese said, “And I think, ‘OK. If I pick up the money, and I keep it for myself, I have this feeling that I wouldn’t find as much as if it’s going to a charity.”
Froese selects a different charity each year to donate her collected change. She chooses the charities randomly and said “funny things will strike” her when deciding.
She said about one-third of her charities have been local over the years, including Douglas County CASA where she donated $255.79 to in 2017, according to her personal records.
“I got out of the car, and I was trying to decide what to donate to, and this word ‘casa’ just fell into my head,” Froese said. “I don’t know if that was the right place to give to, but that’s what I did.”
She has also donated to national organizations, including the charity she’s donating to this year, the Deaf Bible Society.
In 2007, Froese donated $606.50 to Wheels for the World, her highest year, according to her personal records. She even found $120 in one day that year, she said.
Most years, Froese said she collects about $300 in coins alone. She also picks up bills and has found three $100 bills in her time doing this, she said.
Froese has also learned some tricks on where to look for money over the years. She doesn’t just find change on the ground — she also looks on top of parking meters, newspaper coin returns and vending machines.
“You have to bend down a little for that, but you don’t have to get all the way down to the ground,” Froese said.
Froese documents her efforts in a yearly report that she emails to those interested in her hobby. The report includes totals of each coin denomination and her next year’s charity.
Her donations sometimes prompt others to contribute as well. Froese said others have seen her reaching to collect change. When they find out why she’s doing it, they offer her their own money to donate.
Last year, Froese donated $178.84 to the Oread Center, a Christian community that services the University of Kansas. Chad Donohoe, the executive director of the Oread Center, said Froese’s donation was humbling and impactful and that she’s “one of a kind.”
“I think Verna literally walks around thinking, ‘How can I bless others?’” Donohoe said, “And that’s just a beautiful way to live.”
Froese isn’t doing this hobby for recognition or monetary gain. She said she’s in it for the spiritual benefit.
“That’s really what I’m looking for,” Froese said. “I don’t report any of this as a donation on my taxes. If I do get any blessing or benefit from it, I’m counting on it coming from heaven.”