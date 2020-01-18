Every year, dozens of students — most of whom are rising juniors — move from the main campus in Lawrence to either west campus or the nursing school in Kansas City, Kansas. This transition period has proven difficult for many students because of the loss of social activity and lack of resources, several University of Kansas students have reported.
Both the University’s pharmacy school and nursing school accept a little more than 125 students every year — many of whom attended the University as undergraduates.
Silas Luk, first-year pharmacy student, said there are both pros and cons to being on west campus. One major perk is that it’s mostly made up of graduate students and people who work at the University, so the amount of student traffic is a lot less substantial, Luk said.
“We all understand, how hard school is going, and we are able to sympathize with one another,” Luk said.
The lack of resources on west campus specifically has been a major downside for Luk.
“Since a lot of school resources are on main campus, it's harder for us to be able to go on Main Campus from West Campus unless you have a car,” Luk said. “Study spaces — personally, I feel like there isn't enough at the School of Pharmacy, so sometimes if every room is taken already, you can't just go to the library — either Anschutz or Watson Library.”
Because there are so many more students who go to class on the main campus, many of the amenities, such as public transportation and extracurricular activities, don’t offer as many services on the west campus.
“On main campus, there's a ton of places you can go for food — places to meet up with friends to catch up, to study,” Luk said. “There's not as much exciting activities on [the] west side of campus compared to main campus.”
Nursing students who attended the University for their first two years of college have an even greater transition, having to move from Lawrence to Kansas City.
Ashley Knese, who is in her first year as a nursing student in Kansas City, said that she and a lot of the nursing students she knows opted to commute from their hometowns — many of whom are in the Johnson County area — so students don’t get together nearly as often as they did in Lawrence.
Hometown living is one of many reasons nursing students said there’s a large decline in the sociability of college after switching campuses.
“Something I've always loved about KU is just the feeling you have when you're on campus,” said Rachel Watson, who is in her first year of nursing school. “It's really welcoming and there's a great social aspect to it.”
Watson said nursing school has been a big adjustment and has felt like being at an entirely new school because they didn’t previously know each other very well. In addition, there’s a lot of students who attended different schools before coming to the University’s Nursing School.
Watson said that, as a result of this, she drives to Lawrence every weekend.
“The only thing that really gets me through my weeks there is knowing I get to come back here,” Watson said.
Watson said she intends to move back to Lawrence next fall and will commute to Kansas City for classes every day.
Nursing students take all of their classes in the same classroom with the same people and wear scrubs every day. Many of them said their experience with nursing school has felt more like work than anything else.
“It doesn't feel like we're in college just because we had the typical college experience the past two years,” said Lauren Melchior, who is in her first year of nursing school, “So it feels more like a profession in that we're really diving into our jobs already.”
Melchior said that one of the positive aspects of the nursing school is that they recently built a new facility that has study spaces for students. However, there is still only one location to eat in the new facility.
The University’s campuses outside of Lawrence also don’t have Greek Life, a social organization both Watson and Melchior were part of. Because Watson and Melchior are now in Kansas City, they are technically alumni of Chi Omega and Kappa Alpha Theta respectively, but they said they’re still able to go to social events and visit the sororities.
For certain sororities, nursing students are technically allowed to stay members of their sororities. However, many students said they elect to become alumna of their sororities.
Several nursing and pharmacy students said that they wish there was a greater social bridge between the University’s campuses.