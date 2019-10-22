PT’s Coffee Roasting Co.'s Lawrence location has closed, effective Saturday, Oct. 19, according to a sign left on its front door.
The coffee shop resided next to the Oread Hotel at 1101 Indiana St. Suite A. The Lawrence location opened in 2017, roughly two years ago.
The sign thanked its customers for it’s patronage stating, “Lawrence we appreciate your support.”
PT’s Coffee also has locations in Kansas City, Missouri, and Topeka, according to its website.
The Kansan reached out to PT’s for comment, but has yet to receive a response.
This story will be updated as more information is available.