PT’s Coffee Roasting Co.'s Lawrence location has closed, effective Saturday, Oct. 19, according to a sign left on its front door.
The coffee shop resided next to the Oread Hotel at 1101 Indiana St. Suite A. The Lawrence location opened in 2017, roughly two years ago.
“While we are thankful for our time in Lawrence and the support of everyone in the community,” an official statement from the company stated. “This location did not fit in with our latest phase of development and growth as a company.”
The sign thanked its customers for it’s patronage stating, “Lawrence we appreciate your support.”
According to the official statement, the company is “streamlining its retail operation” to focus on its other locations, as well as an upcoming location in Overland Park. PT’s Coffee also has locations in Kansas City, Missouri, and Topeka, according to its website.
PT’s Coffee signature blends can still be found at these locations as well as Hyvee on 23rd Street, Henry’s Coffee Shop, Aimee’s Coffeehouse, and Signs of Life, said Brooke Peele account ambassador for the company. Coffee can also be ordered online, according to its website.
The coffee shop started in 1993 in Topeka founded by Jeff Taylor and Fred Polzin, according to the business's website.